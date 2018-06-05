Guyana News

Police close case against Berbice pensioner in driving death trial

By

The prosecution yesterday closed its case against a Corentyne, Berbice pensioner, who was charged last year with causing the death of another man.

Cromwell McDonald, who was 67 at the time he was charged last year, is alleged to have driven a car, PHH 5116, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Narine Persaud on October 28th, 2017 at Good Hope, Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

When the matter was called yesterday before Magistrate Judy Latchman, who is presiding over the trial, police prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves closed his case against the accused.

The matter was then adjourned until June 11th, when McDonald’s attorney is expected to reply.

More in Guyana News

Charges against two girls of murdering pensioner were discontinued after co-accused accepted liability – DPP source

Patterson announces plans for two more roundabouts for Region Four

By
default placeholder

Autopsy finds GGMC worker died of TB

default placeholder

Police probing reported theft of SOL fuel

West Coast Berbice bus operators strike over fuel prices

Man gets 22 years for drowning wife in bucket

Family loses home in mystery West Front Road fire

Mae’s agrees to apologise to student over indigenous wear shaming

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×