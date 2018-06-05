Police close case against Berbice pensioner in driving death trial

The prosecution yesterday closed its case against a Corentyne, Berbice pensioner, who was charged last year with causing the death of another man.

Cromwell McDonald, who was 67 at the time he was charged last year, is alleged to have driven a car, PHH 5116, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Narine Persaud on October 28th, 2017 at Good Hope, Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

When the matter was called yesterday before Magistrate Judy Latchman, who is presiding over the trial, police prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves closed his case against the accused.

The matter was then adjourned until June 11th, when McDonald’s attorney is expected to reply.