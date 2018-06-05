Guyana News

Police meet Red Thread reps on domestic violence report

The two sides at the meeting yesterday (Police photo)

Yesterday, Senior Members of the Guyana Police Force including Crime Chief, Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams met with Karen De Souza and other representatives of Red Thread on a domestic violence report.

 A release from the police said that the discussion surrounded the preliminary report of a two-year project which began in 2016 focusing on “Engaging communities for improving implementation of Domestic Violence laws”.

 Communities targeted were: Plaisance/Better Hope, La Parfaite Harmonie, Bartica, Lethem and Anna Regina…..

