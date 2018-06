Police in `A’ Division are probing the alleged theft of diesel from SOL Guyana Inc between last Thursday and yesterday.

Stabroek News was informed that an employee at the company’s storage facility located at Lot BB Rome, East Bank Demerara yesterday discovered 34,000 litres of diesel valued at $8M was missing.

The Police said that the discovery was made yesterday morning at around 7.30 when an operator checked the diesel tank at the storage facility…..