Guyana News

President calls for new co-operative model of ties with GPSU

By
President David Granger (standing second from right) greeting a guest at the Baridi Benab. Standing at right is GPSU President, Patrick Yarde. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger on Sunday said that the old model of confrontation and acrimony between the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) and the government must be abandoned in favour of a co-operative one.

He was speaking at the GPSU’s 95th Anniversary Brunch in the Baridi Benab at State House. He said that the old model must be  eschewed in the interest of the effective delivery of public services throughout the length and breadth of the country, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

The President’s remarks will raise eyebrows as despite fervent pledges while in opposition, the APNU+AFC government is still to restore free collective bargaining in the public service more than three years after it took  office. Members of the GPSU have had to accept imposed, end-of-year increases from the government…..

