President still to call meeting with Jagdeo on judicial appointments

Almost three weeks have passed since President David Granger said he would convene a meeting with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to discuss pressing matters, including the highly talked about rejection of the nominees to the top two judicial posts.

Stabroek News was able to confirm yesterday that there has been no communication, whether verbally or in writing, to Jagdeo about a meeting in the near future.

“I expect that we’ll be meeting the Leader of the Opposition, very soon to deal with a range of appointments. That [the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) Chairman] is one of them”, Granger told reporters on May 16 at State House…..