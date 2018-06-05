Region Four council holds training for employees

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region Four recently conducted a one-day intense training for several categories of employees from various departments.

The training according to the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Pauline Lucas was facilitated by National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officials.

According to a Region Four press release, Lucas disclosed that the training sought to better educate the staff on a number of NIS and GRA matters pertaining to payments, filling of returns and other documents among other critically important issues…..