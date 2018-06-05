Regulator needed for transport sector -Patterson

In light of recent calls for increased fares by minibus operators, some of whom have resorted to protests, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson yesterday said there is need for a body to regulate the transportation sector.

At the opening of the Kitty Roundabout yesterday morning, Patterson was questioned on the issue, since the government has not made any public statements on it.

He then explained that he has been engaging Business Minister Dominic Gaskin on the matter privately “and it signals that we need a larger and more comprehensive discussion on transportation.”….