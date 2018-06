A young Venezuelan national was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with stealing a boat and an engine.

The first charge alleged that Moses Chapel, 21, on May 31st, 2018, at Moruca, stole a boat engine valued $631,000, which was the property of Orlando Charles.

It was further alleged that Chapel on the same date stole an aluminum boat, valued $300,000, which was the property of Terrence Henry…..