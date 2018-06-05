West Coast Berbice bus operators strike over fuel prices

Almost all of the bus operators on the West Coast Berbice yesterday parked their buses along the market tarmac located in Bath in protest at the recent hike in fuel prices.

The around 100 bus operators stated yesterday that the hike in the fuel prices has affected their operations tremendously and as such they will be on strike until the prices are lowered or there is an increase in the fares paid by passengers.

According to Rawana Ally, bus driver, “The gas didn’t raise one time and remain there, the gas raise about three time already and it very expensive to run our bus, when we check it, it can’t pay”. The man said, “The government need to give us a break also”…..