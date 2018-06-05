Guyana News

West Coast Berbice bus operators strike over fuel prices

By
Some of the striking bus drivers and others

Almost all of the bus operators on the  West Coast Berbice yesterday parked their buses along the market tarmac located in Bath in protest at the recent hike in fuel prices.

The around 100 bus operators stated yesterday that the hike in the fuel prices has affected their operations tremendously and as such they will be on strike until the prices are lowered or there is an increase in the fares paid by passengers.

According to Rawana Ally, bus driver, “The gas didn’t raise one time and remain there, the gas raise about three time already and it very expensive to run our bus, when we check it, it can’t pay”. The man said, “The government need to give us a break also”…..

More in Guyana News

Charges against two girls of murdering pensioner were discontinued after co-accused accepted liability – DPP source

Patterson announces plans for two more roundabouts for Region Four

By
default placeholder

Autopsy finds GGMC worker died of TB

default placeholder

Police probing reported theft of SOL fuel

Man gets 22 years for drowning wife in bucket

Family loses home in mystery West Front Road fire

Mae’s agrees to apologise to student over indigenous wear shaming

default placeholder

President still to call meeting with Jagdeo on judicial appointments

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×