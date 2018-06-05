Guyana News

Young Rose Hall champion cyclist bedridden after brain tumour detected

Beyonce Ross in bed

A Rose Hall champion cyclist is bedridden with a life-threatening illness which could be cancerous and her family is awaiting a test result in order to determine the way forward for their young child.

A three-time junior gold medal cycling champion for the Lower Corentyne Secondary School, Beyonce Ross, 15, of Lot 389 Rose Hall Town, Corentyne  fell sick in early February.

According to the teen’s mother, Yonette Clarke, 48, her daughter began experiencing headaches and other symptoms, which led her to rush the teenager to the Port Mourant Hospital and later the New Amsterdam Public Hospital…..


