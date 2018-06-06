Guyana News

B.E.V to close seafood processing plant

-over 380 to be without jobs, Noble House may take significant number

B.E.V Processors Inc’s Fish and Shrimp Processing Plant at the Houston wharf.

After 34 years of operations, B.E.V Processors Inc will be closing the doors to its Fish and Shrimp Processing Plant at Houston next month and owner Bruce Vieira has cited market challenges, including the implementation of more rigorous certification requirements, as the major factors for his decision.

Vieira said while he has been in the fishing industry for more than 40 years, B.E.V began shrimp processing in 1984 and the first batch was shipped to the United States of America on October 31st the same year.

After shipping millions of pounds of processed shrimp every year since then, Vieira said that shuttering his business has been on his mind for more than three years…..

