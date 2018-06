The body of a Betsy Ground Village labourer was found on Monday with bullet wounds at a camp located in the New Forest backlands.

His workmate and two others have since been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Harrinarine Samaroo, also known as “Ding”, 51, of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje, Berbice. The murder is suspected to have occurred between 6.30 pm on Sunday and 1.30 pm on Monday…..