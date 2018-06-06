Guyana News

Crying Turkeyen man denies chain snatching charge

By

A weeping Turkeyen man was on Monday remanded to prison after he denied snatching a woman’s gold chain.

Marlon Williams, 37, who is a minibus and taxi operator, was charged with robbing Darshani Ramsook of a $50,000 gold chain.

Williams, who began to cry even before the charge was read, pleaded not guilty…..

