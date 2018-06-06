Family calls for probe after one-year-old dies at Mabaruma Hospital

The parents of a one-year-old child, who died at the Mabaruma Hospital after receiving an injection for a cold and fever, are calling on the authorities to launch an investigation as they are convinced that her death was a direct result of the treatment received at the facility.

Prya La Cruz died on May 24th, 2018, one day after she had received an injection at the Mabaruma Hospital, where she was taken by her mother for treatment for a cold and fever.

While attempts were made by Stabroek News to contact the Ministry of Public Health for a comment on the claims, these proved futile…..