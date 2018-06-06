Guyana News

GAWU loses libel action against Ramjattan over PPP funding claim

-but says vindicated by judge’s decision

By

The sugar union, GAWU in April lost a libel claim against former AFC leader Khemraj Ramjattan over his allegation in September, 2008 that the union was funnelling money to the PPP/C.

Though the union lost the case it drew comfort from Justice Nareshwar Harnanan’s decision that no evidence had ever been presented to the court by Ramjattan, now Minister of Public Security,  to substantiate such claims.

The judgment had been brought to public notice by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) in a letter to Stabroek News castigating Ramjattan. ….

