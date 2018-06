A Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice man was found hanging today after stabbing his wife and daughter to death sometime this morning.

According to information gathered, the woman, Bindumattie Seetram, 38, died on the spot, while the daughter, Aniela Khan, 21, died while receiving treatment at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

The man, Jainarine Seetram was later found hanging under an abandoned house one street away from where the murders occurred.