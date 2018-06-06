Guyana News

Jury empaneled for Boxing Day murder trial

By
Nyron Thakurdyal

The trial of Vishwantie Ragnauth and Nyron Thakurdyal for the 2014 Boxing Day murder of Sunil Ramsundar will commence this morning before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown.

The 12-member mixed jury which will be deciding the fates of the two accused was empaneled yesterday morning, moments after the ceremonial opening to mark the commencement of the June session of the Demerara Criminal Assizes.

Both Ragnauth and Thakurdyal have pleaded not guilty to the charge that they murdered Ramsundar on December 26th, 2014…..

More in Guyana News

World Court invites Venezuela to meeting on border controversy

B.E.V to close seafood processing plant

PAHO to investigate mercury emissions at GGMC

Body of labourer found at New Forest backlands with bullet wounds

Clash on GECOM’s ethnic make-up sees walkout by PPP-nominated commissioners

Minibus union to submit fare hike proposals to Business Ministry

By

Fruit vendor fatally stabbed on Cornhill St

By
default placeholder

Gov’t releases listing of Exxon’s local suppliers

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×