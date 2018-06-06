Jury empaneled for Boxing Day murder trial

The trial of Vishwantie Ragnauth and Nyron Thakurdyal for the 2014 Boxing Day murder of Sunil Ramsundar will commence this morning before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown.

The 12-member mixed jury which will be deciding the fates of the two accused was empaneled yesterday morning, moments after the ceremonial opening to mark the commencement of the June session of the Demerara Criminal Assizes.

Both Ragnauth and Thakurdyal have pleaded not guilty to the charge that they murdered Ramsundar on December 26th, 2014…..