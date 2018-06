A miner was granted bail by a city magistrate on Monday after he denied wounding another man.

Dildeo Daniels denied the allegation that on May 31st, in the Potaro area, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Donald Sharief, called “Duffy,” with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objection to bail being granted since the complainant in the matter was treated and discharged…..