Minibus union to submit fare hike proposals to Business Ministry

-Essequibo Coast, West Berbice drivers continue protests over fuel prices

Bus driver, Ryan Persaud

With operators all along the coast protesting the rise in fuel prices and parking their buses, the Georgetown-based United Minibus Union (UMU) is expected to submit to the Ministry of Business a proposal containing a new fare structure and an outline of operational expenses.

Once reviewed by the ministry it could see the commencement of negotiations between the two parties.

 Eon Andrews, Head of the Union yesterday described a meeting with the ministry as an act of good faith since they were afforded an opportunity to discuss the concerns raised by frustrated bus operators and the way forward…..

