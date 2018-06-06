Guyana News

PAHO to investigate mercury emissions at GGMC

-move comes in wake of concerns over deaths

By
Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence and Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman at the press conference yesterday afternoon.

The Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) will be investigating the presence of mercury at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) headquarters on Brickdam.

As government seeks to assuage concerns over the effect on workers of the emissions from the now halted burning of gold by the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) laboratory on the premises, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence and Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman told a press conference yesterday afternoon at the Ministry of Presidency that PAHO had been invited to aid as various agencies are being consulted on the situation.

Lawrence said a meeting was convened yesterday between the Public Health Ministry, which was represented by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, the Director of Medical and Professional Service of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), GPH CEO Retd Brigadier George Lewis, and the Natural Resources Ministry and the PAHO/WHO [World Health Organization] representatives…..

By

By


