Twenty-four youths for air traffic control training

Twenty-four young people from various parts of the country will begin training as Air Traffic Control Assistants (ATCAs) and Aeronautical Information Management Officers (AIMOs) at the Civil Aviation Training School (CATS) for a period of three months.

Director General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field signed the contracts for the individuals to be trained when he met with them and their guardians at the Head Office of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on May 31, 2018.

A release yesterday from the GCAA said that the Director General urged the students to take the training with the seriousness it deserves, and to embrace it as the GCAA prepares them for a rewarding career…..