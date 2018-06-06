Guyana News

UG, Chinese Embassy sign $4.6M MoU for language lab

By
Representatives of the University of Guyana, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and University students at the signing of the MoU between the two bodies yesterday. From left are: Qiuyl Wang, Secretary to the Ambassador at the Chinese Embassy; Cao Fang, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute; Claudette Austin, Dean of the Faculty of Education and Humanities; Al Creighton, Director of Language and Culture Studies; Chen Xilai, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy; University of Guyana Student; Dr Barbara Reynolds, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Planning and International Engagement, UG; Raulene Kendall, International Engagement Officer; University of Guyana Student; Professor Leyland Lucas, Dean of the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation; Paulette Paul, PRO, UG; and Nikki Cole, Senior International Engagement Officer.

Come the next academic year, students of the University of Guyana will be exposed to an improved language learning environment with the development of a language lab, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the university and the Chinese Embassy.

According to Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr Barbara Reynolds, the purpose of the lab is to create an immersive experience for students involved in learning languages on the campus.

The MoU that was signed yesterday provides the university with a $4,600,000 grant, which will go toward the purchase of equipment, furniture, computers and headsets. According to a release from the university, these items will help to “create a learning environment more effective than traditional classrooms.”….

