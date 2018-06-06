UG, Chinese Embassy sign $4.6M MoU for language lab

Come the next academic year, students of the University of Guyana will be exposed to an improved language learning environment with the development of a language lab, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the university and the Chinese Embassy.

According to Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr Barbara Reynolds, the purpose of the lab is to create an immersive experience for students involved in learning languages on the campus.

The MoU that was signed yesterday provides the university with a $4,600,000 grant, which will go toward the purchase of equipment, furniture, computers and headsets. According to a release from the university, these items will help to “create a learning environment more effective than traditional classrooms.”….