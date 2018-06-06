Guyana News

World Court invites Venezuela to meeting on border controversy

The World Court in The Hague, the Netherlands

In a little over a week, the question of whether Venezuela will accept the jurisdiction of the World Court on the border controversy with Guyana will be definitively answered.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the Venezuelan Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, announced that on June 4, 2018, it received correspondence from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), informing that the President of the Court will receive the Representatives of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on June 18, 2018 in order to know the points of view of the parties regarding procedural issues in Georgetown’s move for a juridical settlement of the controversy.

The invitation by the World Court to Caracas will be seen by Georgetown as an acceptance by the ICJ of its jurisdiction in this matter, a question which has been raised in various circles here…..

