Act now to beat plastic pollution – Granger

By

President David Granger on Tuesday called on Guyanese to act now to beat plastic pollution by curtailing their use of single use plastics and switching to environment friendly alternatives. 

According to a media release from the Ministry of The Presidency (MoTP), the President was at the time delivering his message for World Environment Day which was observed on Tuesday.

  “The Cooperative Republic of Guyana joins with the rest of the world in observing World Environment Day 2018. This day, the most important day in the UN’s calendar of events dealing with the environment, is an opportunity for nations and peoples around the world to recommit to practical policies and sustained action to promote global environmental security,” the Head of State was quoted in the MoTP release, as saying…..

