Berbice police nab key suspect in piracy attack off Suriname

The police in Berbice two days ago arrested one of the key suspects in the April 27 piracy attack off of Suriname which left four fishermen dead and around twelve missing.

The police acting on information received arrested the suspect, identified as Premnauth Persaud also known as `Sinbad’ or `Boye’, at  Number 68 Village on the Corentyne.

The suspect was being sought by both Surinamese and Guyanese investigators.

Premnauth Persaud

Guyana’s Major Crimes Unit which is spearheading the investigation is continuing its investigation.

Surinamese officials have said that five suspects are now in custody since most of the nineteen persons who were initially held have been released.

It was also revealed during a recent press conference held in Suriname that despite fish, gas cylinders, engines and other items being stolen, the April 27 attack was   a premeditated plan of revenge for the murder of a boat owner in Suriname.

The brother of the boat owner who was murdered in Suriname has since been charged in Guyana with the murder of one of the fishermen.

