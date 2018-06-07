Cop admits not following procedure in taking statements

Constable Cledwin Bennett who claims that Vishwantie Ragnauth and Nyron Thakurdyal made certain statements to him after he had put an allegation of murder to them, admitted yesterday that in the process he breached standard police procedure.

Bennett was at the time testifying before Justice Sandil Kissoon and a jury at the trial of Ragnauth and Thakurdyal who are accused of murdering 39-year-old Sunil Ramsundar on Boxing Day 2014.

Called to the stand, Bennett told the court that after cautioning and putting the allegation to the accused, Ragnauth responded by saying “police officer ah din guh fuh do that.”….