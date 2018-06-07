Guyana News

Deteriorating Linden-Lethem Road causing financial hardship on Rupununi

- increased costs for vehicle maintenance, food supplies

By
A minibus manoeuvring its way along a section of the atrocious Linden-Lethem Road.

The continuous deterioration of the Linden-Lethem Road is said to be hampering the flow of money in the Region, as financial hardships have fallen on various sectors in the Rupununi.

For years, drivers, both private and commercial, who traverse the road, have been left at the mercy of the elements as they battle the poor road conditions.

This rainy season has proven to be no different, as the calls for a solution to the almost impassable roads have been met with promises to have works commence at the end of the rainy season, or reminders that government has since signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of the Linden-Lethem Road…..

