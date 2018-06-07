Guyana News

Goed Fortuin man, two employees of GPL contractor to be charged over fracas

By
Collin Williams

The two employees of a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) contractor and the Goed Fortuin man, whom they allegedly assaulted two weeks ago, are expected to be charged today.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, 48-year-old Collin Williams, the man who claimed that he was assaulted by two employees of a GPL contractor, is expected to be charged along with the two men, for assault, today at the Wales Magistrate’s Court.

Williams had told Stabroek News that he had returned home after paying his electricity bill, only to discover that his current had been disconnected. At the time there was a disconnection crew nearby and after he queried why the electricity had been disconnected an argument ensued between him and the two employees of the GPL contractor…..

