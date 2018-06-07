Guyana acquires amphibious excavator compliments of Japan

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has acquired the country’s first amphibious excavator, according to the Department of Public Information.

The machine was acquired through residual funds from Phase Two of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) sponsored project to rehabilitate the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC).

According to Chief Executive Officer of NDIA, Frederick Flatts, the more than $60 million piece of equipment is due to arrive in July. “The excavator will be one that can operate both on land and in the water and will be used in the East Demerara Water Conservancy,” Flatts said…..