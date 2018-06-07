Guyana News

Guyana acquires amphibious excavator compliments of Japan

By

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has acquired the country’s first amphibious excavator, according to the Department of Public Information.

The machine was acquired through residual funds from Phase Two of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) sponsored project to rehabilitate the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC).

According to Chief Executive Officer of NDIA, Frederick Flatts, the more than $60 million piece of equipment is due to arrive in July. “The excavator will be one that can operate both on land and in the water and will be used in the East Demerara Water Conservancy,” Flatts said…..

More in Guyana News

Glasgow man hammers wife, daughter to death, hangs self

By

Deteriorating Linden-Lethem Road causing financial hardship on Rupununi

By

Teen remanded over murder of man in piracy attack off Suriname

Mae’s in ‘profound apologies’ to student over indigenous costume snub

Belle West, Canal No. 2 residents complain bitterly about access roads

default placeholder

President sticking with Justice Benjamin as nominee for Chancellor

default placeholder

List of suppliers also pertained to Exxon subcontractors

default placeholder

Toshaos refute Allicock charge over land titling

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×