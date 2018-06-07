Guyana News

High-tech monitors alerting GWI to low water pressure – DPI

By
Dwayne Shako, Executive Director Operations, GWI (DPI photo)

Monitoring devices installed at GWI’s pump stations across the country can now instantly alert officials if there is low water pressure.  

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Executive Director of Operations, Dwayne Shako told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that through the installation of logger devices, GWI can effectively manage its 141 water stations.  

“Rather than waiting for customers to call and say they are not receiving water, we will have an early indication that something is wrong at that station and then we can do a quick intervention”, he said, according to DPI…..

More in Guyana News

Glasgow man hammers wife, daughter to death, hangs self

By

Deteriorating Linden-Lethem Road causing financial hardship on Rupununi

By

Teen remanded over murder of man in piracy attack off Suriname

Mae’s in ‘profound apologies’ to student over indigenous costume snub

Belle West, Canal No. 2 residents complain bitterly about access roads

default placeholder

President sticking with Justice Benjamin as nominee for Chancellor

default placeholder

List of suppliers also pertained to Exxon subcontractors

default placeholder

Toshaos refute Allicock charge over land titling

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×