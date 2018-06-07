High-tech monitors alerting GWI to low water pressure – DPI

Monitoring devices installed at GWI’s pump stations across the country can now instantly alert officials if there is low water pressure.

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Executive Director of Operations, Dwayne Shako told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that through the installation of logger devices, GWI can effectively manage its 141 water stations.

“Rather than waiting for customers to call and say they are not receiving water, we will have an early indication that something is wrong at that station and then we can do a quick intervention”, he said, according to DPI…..