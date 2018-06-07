Hung jury in case of murdered truck driver

Mahendra Bishundial who has been accused of the 2012 shooting death of Edun Farms truck driver Aga Khan, now faces a retrial after a jury was yesterday unable to arrive at a verdict.

After about three hours of deliberations following the conclusion of the trial, the 12-member mixed jury was deadlocked in a proportion of 10-2 on the capital indictment leveled against the man.

Owing to that proportion which represents a hung jury, Justice James Bovell-Drakes informed Bishundial that he will have to await another trial…..