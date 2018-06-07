Guyana News

Hung jury in case of murdered truck driver

By
Aga Khan

Mahendra Bishundial who has been accused of the 2012 shooting death of Edun Farms truck driver Aga Khan, now faces a retrial after a jury was yesterday unable to arrive at a verdict.

After about three hours of deliberations following the conclusion of the trial, the 12-member mixed jury was deadlocked in a proportion of 10-2 on the capital indictment leveled against the man.

Owing to that proportion which represents a hung jury, Justice James Bovell-Drakes informed Bishundial that he will have to await another trial…..

