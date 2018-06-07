List of suppliers also pertained to Exxon subcontractors

The list released by government on Tuesday was reflective of companies and individuals that ExxonMobil and its main contractors have done business with.

It was originally believed that the list of 227 pertained to suppliers and business partners of only ExxonMobil’s subsidiary EEPGL and its two partners.

In the face of the denial yesterday of direct work from ExxonMobil by the accounting firm Ram and McRae, ExxonMobil’s public relations official Kimberly Brasington said that while Ram and McRae was not a direct beneficiary of procurement of goods or services by her company, it was utilized by some of their subcontractors…..