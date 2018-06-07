North West farmer on wounding charge

A North West farmer was yesterday released on $50,000 bail on an unlawful wounding charge.

Twenty-one-year-old Delroy Parrish, stood before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was read a charge that alleged that on June 5th at Port Kaituma, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Robin Adams.

Parrish initially pleaded guilty to the charge but after stating that he did not hit the complainant first a not guilty plea was entered by the court.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objection to bail being granted.

The man was placed on $50,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until August 7th when it will be heard at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.