A Port Kaituma resident was yesterday granted bail after he was charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Faron Hernandez, also known as “Faro”, 42, was read a charge which stated that on June 2, at Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, he engaged in sexual activity with a 14 year-old.

Hernandez was not required to plead to the charge read to him during an in camera setting…..