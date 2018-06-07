Guyana News

President sticking with Justice Benjamin as nominee for Chancellor

By

Despite calls by the legal fraternity for acting Chancellor, Yonette Cummings-Edwards and acting Chief Justice Roxane George to be confirmed in their respective posts, President David Granger yesterday insisted that Belizean Chief Justice (CJ) Kenneth Benjamin will remain his choice for the Chancellor position.

“That is well-known. I took my time in making that decision and I am not prepared to throw it out of the window”, he told reporters at State House when asked why he had a preference for Justice Benjamin over Justice Cummings-Edwards.

Justices Cummings-Edwards and George have been holding their respective acting appointments for more than a year. Questions have been raised as to why Granger did not choose them as his nominees for the substantive posts and why a judge practising and residing abroad was given preference. Justice Cummings-Edwards was nominated by Granger for the CJ post…..

More in Guyana News

Glasgow man hammers wife, daughter to death, hangs self

By

Deteriorating Linden-Lethem Road causing financial hardship on Rupununi

By

Teen remanded over murder of man in piracy attack off Suriname

Mae’s in ‘profound apologies’ to student over indigenous costume snub

Belle West, Canal No. 2 residents complain bitterly about access roads

default placeholder

List of suppliers also pertained to Exxon subcontractors

default placeholder

Toshaos refute Allicock charge over land titling

default placeholder

Sustained mercury eradication campaign needed

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×