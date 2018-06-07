President sticking with Justice Benjamin as nominee for Chancellor

Despite calls by the legal fraternity for acting Chancellor, Yonette Cummings-Edwards and acting Chief Justice Roxane George to be confirmed in their respective posts, President David Granger yesterday insisted that Belizean Chief Justice (CJ) Kenneth Benjamin will remain his choice for the Chancellor position.

“That is well-known. I took my time in making that decision and I am not prepared to throw it out of the window”, he told reporters at State House when asked why he had a preference for Justice Benjamin over Justice Cummings-Edwards.

Justices Cummings-Edwards and George have been holding their respective acting appointments for more than a year. Questions have been raised as to why Granger did not choose them as his nominees for the substantive posts and why a judge practising and residing abroad was given preference. Justice Cummings-Edwards was nominated by Granger for the CJ post…..