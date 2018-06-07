Sustained mercury eradication campaign needed

In the wake of the Opposition’s allegations that the deaths of four Guyana Geology and Mines Commission workers are linked to their exposure to mercury, Policy Forum Guyana (PFG) has called on the government to implement a systematic campaign for the eradication of mercury use.

The PFG, a network of civil society organisations which collectively focus primarily on accountability and transparency issues related to natural resources, climate change and extractive industries, issued a press release on Monday, questioning the response from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) that the health and safety of workers is among their highest priorities and that they will spare no expense to establish the truth of the allegation.

The fundamental question, the PFG is asking is, why was the original revelation in April that mercury was affecting the health of Gold Board workers not sufficient to trigger a systematic and sustained campaign to address mercury eradication at the level of law, policy and practice? The statement notes that if it is assumed that prolonged contact with mercury contributed to the workers’ deaths is the place to start, it is by no means the place to end. Both the Opposition’s allegations and the MNR response treat the victims as unfortunate and isolated occurrences, rather than predictable, it said…..