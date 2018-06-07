Guyana News

Sustained mercury eradication campaign needed

–Policy Forum Guyana

By

In the wake of the Opposition’s allegations that the deaths of four Guyana Geology and Mines Commission workers are linked to their exposure to mercury, Policy Forum Guyana (PFG) has called on the government to implement a systematic campaign for the eradication of mercury use.

 The PFG, a network of civil society organisations which collectively focus primarily on accountability and transparency issues related to natural resources, climate change and extractive industries, issued a press release on Monday, questioning the response from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) that the health and safety of workers is among their highest priorities and that they will spare no expense to establish the truth of the allegation.

The fundamental question, the PFG is asking is, why was the original revelation in April that mercury was affecting the health of Gold Board workers not sufficient to trigger a systematic and sustained campaign to address mercury eradication at the level of law, policy and practice? The statement notes that if it is assumed that prolonged contact with mercury contributed to the workers’ deaths is the place to start, it is by no means the place to end. Both the Opposition’s allegations and the MNR response treat the victims as unfortunate and isolated occurrences, rather than predictable, it said…..

More in Guyana News

Glasgow man hammers wife, daughter to death, hangs self

By

Deteriorating Linden-Lethem Road causing financial hardship on Rupununi

By

Teen remanded over murder of man in piracy attack off Suriname

Mae’s in ‘profound apologies’ to student over indigenous costume snub

Belle West, Canal No. 2 residents complain bitterly about access roads

default placeholder

President sticking with Justice Benjamin as nominee for Chancellor

default placeholder

List of suppliers also pertained to Exxon subcontractors

default placeholder

Toshaos refute Allicock charge over land titling

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×