Teen remanded over murder of man in piracy attack off Suriname

A teenager was yesterday remanded after he was charged with the murder of Tilaknauth Mohabir, one of the fishermen killed in the horrific April 27 piracy attack off of Suriname.

Nineteen-year-old Alexander Denheart, stood in the courtroom of acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who read the murder charge to him.

The charge against the accused stated that between April 27 and May 3, at sea, he murdered Tilaknauth Mohabir, also known as “Kaiman”, on board a vessel under attack, in the course/furtherance of a robbery…..