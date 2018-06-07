Toshaos refute Allicock charge over land titling

The National Toshaos’ Council (NTC) yesterday refuted claims made by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock that it has stymied the Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) process.

Chairman of the NTC, Joel Fredericks along with Vice Chairman Lenox Shuman and other executives of the body yesterday hosted a press conference at their newly designated headquarters on Hadfield Street. It was at this press conference that they refuted the Minister’s claims.

“I want to clear the air on behalf of the National Toshaos’ Council; I want to make it clear to the public that the fourth Vice-President (and Minister) of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MoIPA) last week made a statement where he said the NTC and other indigenous groups may have been slowing down the Amerindian Land Titling project. For the NTC that is not true, it is misleading,” Fredricks said…..