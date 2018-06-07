Union agrees with decision to call in PAHO on mercury probe

The Guyana Civil Servants and General Workers Union (GCS&GWU) says it is satisfied with the government’s decision to invite PAHO to assist with rectifying the situation surrounding mercury emissions at the GGMC and says it has organised for the Natural Resources Minister to meet with the workers tomorrow.

On Tuesday, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence and Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman announced that they have invited the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) to send two teams to ascertain the mercury levels in the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) compound as well as pronounce on the findings by the local bodies and to look at the protocols and standards that are currently present and those that will need to be put in place.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, head of the GCS&GWU Gregory Gaspar said that he is elated by the government’s move, considering that the Union had reached out to international bodies for assistance. ….