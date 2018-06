The working of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) is expected to come under “heavy interrogation” over the next two days among regional stakeholders in the private and public sectors says CARICOM Assistant Secretary General Joseph Cox.

Grenadian Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding are expected to be among contributors and resource persons.

“There will be a full interrogation of all aspects of the CSME,” Cox told Stabroek News yesterday…..