Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday questioned government’s reluctance to audit the US$460 million claim in pre-contract costs by ExxonMobil’s subsidiary and its two partners.

“What surprises me is that ExxonMobil says that we are open to the audit… but it is still not done,” Jagdeo yesterday told a press conference.

He also said that while he has no immediate plans if government refuses to commission an audit, should his party return to government it would ensure that one is done…..