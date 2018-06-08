Cop says Boxing Day murder accused admitted to stabbing during call

At the trial of Vishwantie Ragnauth and Nyron Thakurdyal, who are charged with murdering Sunil Ramsundar, a policeman yesterday recounted giving the two accused a lift and hearing one of them speaking about having stabbed someone.

The jointly-charged duo is accused of murdering Ramsundar on the night of December 26th, 2014, at Patentia, West Bank Demerara.

Lance Corporal Benjamin La Fleur said that he was heading home after attending a family function when he saw the two frantically running along the road…..