Guyana News

Former murder accused cleared of robbery charges

By
Kevin France

Former murder accused Kevin France was yesterday cleared of two robbery charges after a city magistrate found that the police failed to prove their case against him.

France was on trial before Magistrate Leron Daly.

It was alleged that on October 1st, 2017, at Robb and Alexander streets, France, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, robbed Boodnarine Budhu of $800,000 in cash. It was also alleged that France, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Bibi Jabar of $6,000 on October 12th, 2017, at Church Street…..

