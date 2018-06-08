Guyana News

Land of Canaan businessman to face retrial on attempted murder charges after jury deadlocked

By
Dereck Jaisingh

Businessman Dereck Jaisingh now faces a retrial after a jury was unable to arrive at a verdict in the case against him for allegedly attempting to murder two men in 2014.

After more than six hours of deliberations, the 12-member jury announced that it could not break the 9 to 3 deadlock, even if additional time had been given for further deliberations.

In the circumstances, Justice Sandil Kissoon informed the accused that he would remain on bail and would also be informed when his new trial will commence…..

