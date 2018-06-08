Guyana News

LGBT persons face discrimination, violence on almost daily basis

- study finds

By

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) persons continue to face discrimination, stigmatisation and violence on an almost daily basis, according to a recent study, which also reported that a minister of government was dismissive of the findings and adamant that current legal protections are enough.

Over the period October, 2017 to February, 2018, students from the Washington, D.C-based Georgetown Law Human Rights Institute conducted desk and field research, including 68 interviews in an attempt to analyse the trends and state of Guyanese law and policy affecting LGBT persons and their rights.

The main findings were published on June 1st, under the title “TRAPPED: Cycles of Violence and Discrimination against Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Persons in Guyana.” The report was launched locally by the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) at its Lamaha Gardens Headquarters yesterday…..

