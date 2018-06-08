Money for school uniforms fraud probe at Matthews Ridge Nursery School

An investigation is ongoing into claims of fraud at the Matthews Ridge Nursery School in the North West District, in connection with money allocated for sewing school uniforms.

The investigation follows alleged reports that unbeknownst to them for two years, the signatures of several parents of students at the Matthews Ridge Nursery School had been forged, and their National Identification card numbers utilised to uplift monies allocated for the sewing of school uniforms for their children.

Like the uniform vouchers, which are usually distributed by the Minis-try of Education at the end of each school year, parents in the Hinterland would usually benefit from the distribution of uniform material and some financial assistance for the sewing of the uniforms…..