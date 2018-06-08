Guyana News

Onverwagt access road undergoes emergency works

Two trucks can be seen navigating a section of the Onverwagt access road before the rehabilitation works.

The Mahaica, Mahaicony, Abary-Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA) was last week forced to undertake emergency works on the near impassable Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice main access road, finally bringing some relief to users.

Farmers and other residents living along the eastern and western banks of the Abary River had complained about the state of the all-weather road, which they said significantly deteriorated due to recent heavy rainfall and the lack of maintenance by the MMA-ADA.

Farmers noted that they found it difficult to use the road to transport their produce from their farms…..

