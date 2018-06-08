Police probing shooting of GRA officers at Bee Hive

The Police say they are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at about 9.50 last night at Bee Hive, ECD during which two Guyana Revenue Authority Officers sustained gunshot injuries to their right and left hand, respectively.

The Enforcement Officers received treatment at a private medical institution and were sent away. Up to this time no arrest has been made, the police said in a release today.

Investigations revealed that soon after the Officers arrived at a house and were making enquiries of its owner, two vehicles approached and the occupants discharged several rounds at the officers who adopted tactical positions and returned fire. As a result the vehicles sped away.