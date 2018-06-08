Guyana News

Police probing shooting of GRA officers at Bee Hive

By

The Police say they are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at about 9.50 last night at Bee Hive, ECD during which two Guyana Revenue Authority Officers sustained gunshot injuries to their right and left hand, respectively.

The Enforcement Officers received treatment at a private medical institution and were sent away. Up to this time no arrest has been made, the police said in a release today.

Investigations revealed that soon after the Officers arrived at a house and were making enquiries of its owner, two vehicles approached and the occupants discharged several rounds at the officers who adopted tactical positions and returned fire. As a result the vehicles sped away.

 

More in Guyana News

Chief Justice upholds appointment of GECOM Chairman

default placeholder

Power surge affects Better Hope Water Treatment plant

Audit of US$460M pre-contract claim has to be done -Jagdeo

LGBT persons face discrimination, violence on almost daily basis

By

Ex-SWAT head sent on leave in line with public service rules –Felix

US judge urged to deny Marcus Bisram’s bid for hearing on alleged recant by witnesses

Rehabilitated Arthur Chung Centre recommissioned

Projected 2018 growth rate slides to 3.4%

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×