Two more witnesses testify in Kescia Branche murder inquiry

Two more persons testified yesterday when the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against Matthew Munroe, the man accused of murdering school teacher Kescia Branche, continued.

Munroe, a taxi driver of Lot 1092, 1th Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara, is alleged to have murdered Branche on November 7th, 2017, at Georgetown.

The body of Branche, 22, was found badly wounded on the morning of November 5th, 2017, along Cemetery Road.

She succumbed to her injuries two days later, while she was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

When the PI, which is being conducted by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, resumed yesterday, a former friend of Branche  along with Cheddi Griffith, also known as “Uncle Cheddi,” owner of D’ Grill Kings, which is operated by his son, gave evidence.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until today.

