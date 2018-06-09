Guyana News

CJ throws out PPP challenge to GECOM Chairman

-upholds president’s discretion to appoint if he finds list unacceptable

By
Attorney General Basil Williams (at left) along with Queen’s Counsel Hal Gollop (centre) and Queen’s Counsel Ralph Thorne, speaking with reporters after the judgment.

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC yesterday validated President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Chair-man, ruling that he had the discretion to so do.

In a ruling that was delivered in over an hour yesterday morning on the application filed by PPP executive Zulfikar Mustapha, who was seeking the annulment of Patterson’s appointment, the judge dismissed the challenge as wholly misconceived and declared “I hold that there is nothing before this Court to permit a finding that the President acted unlawfully or irrationally in resorting to the proviso to Article 161(2), or to rebut the presumption that Justice Patterson is qualified to be appointed to the post of Chairman of GECOM.”

Expressing disappointment with the ruling, Mustapha’s Anil Nandlall has signaled his intention to appeal “all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice if we have to.”….

More in Guyana News

New misconduct charge for Singh, Brassington over Sanata sale to QAII

Gov’t targeting 30 megawatts green energy by 2020

Bullying of LGBT youth ‘silent epidemic’ in schools

Anglican Bishop urges review of discriminatory same sex laws in Guyana

Harmon skirts around gov’t’s position on LGBT rights

GRA officers shot at Bee Hive during anti-smuggling operation

Surinamese man gets 12 years for killing former DJ

Route 42 operators fined for overloading bus with school children

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×